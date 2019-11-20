2020 Grammy nominations: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X dominate

Lizzo, the charismatic pop and R&B star, has been nominated for eight prizes at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, leading a class dominated by fresh faces like Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. Lizzo spent much of the last decade as a struggling rapper and singer but broke through this year with hits like Juice and Truth Hurts, and a bold, body-positive persona.

Little known to mainstream audiences a year ago, she is now up for every major award at the Grammys, including album of the year, for the deluxe version of Cuz I Love You, record and song of the year, for Truth Hurts, and best new artist.

Not so long ago the Grammys were routinely criticised for rewarding journeyman stars and rock elders at the expense of pop’s younger and more vital ranks. No longer. Continuing a trend that has been building for several years, the latest crop of nominees for the Recording Academy’s awards are young, diverse and largely reflective of the forefront of pop.

2020 Grammys: Billie Eilish has been nominated for six awards. Photograph: Dave Meehan

Lizzo’s competition includes two artists with six nominations each: Billie Eilish, the 17-year-old alternative auteur who has built a wildly devoted following, and Lil Nas X, the 20-year-old rapper and master of internet memes whose “country-trap” hybrid Old Town Road became a cultural phenomenon this year.

Among this year’s other top nominees, Ariana Grande received five nods, including record of the year, for 7 Rings, and album of the year, for Thank U, Next. The young R&B singer HER, who took home two awards at the most recent Grammys, is also up for five, including album of the year, for I Used to Know Her, and record and song of the year, for Hard Place. (Record of the year is for performers and producers, while the song category recognises songwriters.)

In a conspicuous rebuffing of a major star, Taylor Swift – a 10-time winner and one-time darling of the academy – received three nods, but only one in a major category: Lover, the title track of her latest album, is up for song of the year. Swift’s song You Need to Calm Down is up for best pop solo performance, and Lover for best pop vocal album.

The awards ceremony will be held on January 26th in Los Angeles.

Grammys 2019: Contenders for the key categories

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Hey, Ma by Bon Iver

Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

7 Rings by Ariana Grande

Hard Place by HER

Talk by Khalid

Old Town Road by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts by Lizzo

Sunflower by Post Malone and Swae Lee

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

I, I by Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! by Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next by Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her by HER

7 by Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) by Lizzo

Father of the Bride by Vampire Weekend

SONG OF THE YEAR

Always Remember Us This Way performed by Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born

Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

Bring My Flowers Now by Tanya Tucker

Hard Place by HER

Lover by Taylor Swift

Norman F***ing Rockwell! by Lana Del Rey

Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

Truth Hurts by Lizzo

BEST NEW ARTIST

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Spirit by Beyoncé

Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

7 Rings by Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts by Lizzo

You Need to Calm Down by Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Boyfriend by Ariana Grande and Social House

Sucker by Jonas Brothers

Old Town Road by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Sunflower by Post Malone and Swae Lee

Senorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

The Lion King: The Gift by Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next by Ariana Grande

No 6 Collaborations Project by Ed Sheeran

Lover by Taylor Swift

– New York Times, PA