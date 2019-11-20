2020 Grammy nominations: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X dominate
Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Lewis Capaldi nominated for song of the year
2020 Grammys: Lizzo has been nominated for eight awards. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA
Lizzo, the charismatic pop and R&B star, has been nominated for eight prizes at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, leading a class dominated by fresh faces like Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. Lizzo spent much of the last decade as a struggling rapper and singer but broke through this year with hits like Juice and Truth Hurts, and a bold, body-positive persona.
Little known to mainstream audiences a year ago, she is now up for every major award at the Grammys, including album of the year, for the deluxe version of Cuz I Love You, record and song of the year, for Truth Hurts, and best new artist.
Not so long ago the Grammys were routinely criticised for rewarding journeyman stars and rock elders at the expense of pop’s younger and more vital ranks. No longer. Continuing a trend that has been building for several years, the latest crop of nominees for the Recording Academy’s awards are young, diverse and largely reflective of the forefront of pop.
Lizzo’s competition includes two artists with six nominations each: Billie Eilish, the 17-year-old alternative auteur who has built a wildly devoted following, and Lil Nas X, the 20-year-old rapper and master of internet memes whose “country-trap” hybrid Old Town Road became a cultural phenomenon this year.
Among this year’s other top nominees, Ariana Grande received five nods, including record of the year, for 7 Rings, and album of the year, for Thank U, Next. The young R&B singer HER, who took home two awards at the most recent Grammys, is also up for five, including album of the year, for I Used to Know Her, and record and song of the year, for Hard Place. (Record of the year is for performers and producers, while the song category recognises songwriters.)
In a conspicuous rebuffing of a major star, Taylor Swift – a 10-time winner and one-time darling of the academy – received three nods, but only one in a major category: Lover, the title track of her latest album, is up for song of the year. Swift’s song You Need to Calm Down is up for best pop solo performance, and Lover for best pop vocal album.
The awards ceremony will be held on January 26th in Los Angeles.
Grammys 2019: Contenders for the key categories
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Hey, Ma by Bon Iver
Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
7 Rings by Ariana Grande
Hard Place by HER
Talk by Khalid
Old Town Road by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts by Lizzo
Sunflower by Post Malone and Swae Lee
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
I, I by Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell! by Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next by Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her by HER
7 by Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) by Lizzo
Father of the Bride by Vampire Weekend
SONG OF THE YEAR
Always Remember Us This Way performed by Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born
Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
Bring My Flowers Now by Tanya Tucker
Hard Place by HER
Lover by Taylor Swift
Norman F***ing Rockwell! by Lana Del Rey
Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi
Truth Hurts by Lizzo
BEST NEW ARTIST
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Spirit by Beyoncé
Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
7 Rings by Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts by Lizzo
You Need to Calm Down by Taylor Swift
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Boyfriend by Ariana Grande and Social House
Sucker by Jonas Brothers
Old Town Road by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Sunflower by Post Malone and Swae Lee
Senorita by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
The Lion King: The Gift by Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next by Ariana Grande
No 6 Collaborations Project by Ed Sheeran
Lover by Taylor Swift
– New York Times, PA