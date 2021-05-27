Moby, Razorlight and Margaret Atwood: This week’s unmissable online events

Maija Sofia and Elaine Howley live at Levis Corner House

From Thursday, May 27th, free, youtube.com

Quiet Lights have been putting on some great gigs in the southwest without much fanfare over the past three years, and they’re not about to let the pandemic stop the music. The latest in their online series of events features two fine artists live from Levis in Ballydehob, in west Co Cork. The Galway singer-songwriter Maija Sofia has gained huge praise for her Choice Music Prize-nominated album Bath Time, which explores history, art and folklore through a female periscope. Elaine Howley, who is originally from Tipperary, developed her experimental style from playing in psychedelic, ambient and alt-folk bands around Cork city. This dynamic double bill will be available on Levis’ YouTube channel for the next two weeks.

Singer-songwriter Maija Sofia

International Literature Festival Dublin

Until Sunday, May 30th, various times and prices, ilfdublin.com

Just a few days left to catch some serious literary vibes in this year’s virtual festival. Start off today with something not too taxing: a masterclass on epic worldbuilding with the fantasy writer Jonathan Stroud (Thursday, May 27th, 4pm, €15). Also, the writers Sinéad Gleeson and Jakuta Alikavazovic will be chatting about the power of translation, and how it has helped them reach new readerships (Thursday, May 27th, 6pm, €5). The acclaimed children’s author Frank Cottrell-Boyce will talk about his latest book, Noah’s Gold, a fun adventure that shows how sometimes it’s better to leave your phones off (Friday, May 28th, 4pm, €5), and the novelist Jhumpa Lahiri will chat about how she found her literary voice when she switched from writing in English to writing in Italian (Friday, May 28th, 8pm, €8). The Irish-Nigerian writer and activist Emma Dabiri talks about her book What White People Can Do Next, a manifesto for driving real change in equality and inclusion (Saturday, May 29th, 4pm, €5).