Michael Palin, Mike Leigh and Christy Moore: This week’s unmissable online events

A Night in with Robert Webb

Thursday, April 29th, 6.30pm, £8-£15, https://www.fane.co.uk

Comedian and author Robert Webb. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Fancy an evening with Jez from Peep Show? The comedian, actor and writer, one half of the comedy duo Mitchell and Webb, promises a witty and entertaining night to coincide with the paperback release of his bestselling novel Come Again. The book is the clever, funny story of Kate, a woman devastated by the loss of her beloved husband Luke who suddenly finds herself back in the 1990s as her 18-year-old self, with a chance to relive her first meeting with Luke and prevent his future death. But can you fall in love for the first time twice? Webb will also chat about his part-memoir, part-rallying call for men to man up, How Not to Be a Boy, and his TV work with David Mitchell, which also includes That Mitchell and Webb Look and, more recently, Back.