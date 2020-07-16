Melody Barnes: ‘America has been on the field with half the team’

“America has been on the field with half the team. We were playing the game with an arm behind our backs, because we weren’t able to engage the people we needed to, in order to make America the country we want it to be.” Melody Barnes, US lawyer and political adviser, was speaking to Irish Times columnist and author Fintan O’Toole on the last night of the Irish Times Summer Nights Festival on Thursday.

Barnes, who was aide and chief counsel to Sen Edward M. Kennedy before later joining Sen Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, discussed Black Lives Matter, police brutality, civil rights and the upcoming American election.

Barnes noted that the moment she walked into the White House alongside President Obama was a “great moment of hope” and “will always be reflected on as an important pivot for the country”.

“What accommodated that moment was the requirement that the whole of society would start to see people of colour – in this case, an African-American man – as equal, it would have to shatter the hierarchy of human value, or the currency of whiteness. All those things would have to be shattered… what we saw was a resistance and backlash to that.

“You heard people say they felt like strangers in their own land. There was this sense that the government had restricted American society in such a way that those working hard, and waiting in line, and waiting for opportunity and doing the right thing, saw people jump in line in front of them. African-Americans. Women. Entities that they felt pushed them further to the back of the line, and that was the fault of government.”

Discussing about what made the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May a turning point in US race relations, Barnes noted: “For the entire world to see an eight-minute 46 second video of a police officer casually with his knee on the neck of a man begging for his life, and others begging for his life, where the police officer had his hands in his pockets… that shocked our consciousness in a way we haven’t seen for quite some time. You can’t make an excuse for it. You can’t make an excuse when you see that video, and that’s what is critical to this moment.”

“Don’t believe that this will not be a hard-fought election”

Speaking about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s capacity to “blow Trump out of the water”, and as Fintan O’Toole noted, to perform healing on a nation “like what you need in a very complex, life-saving operation”, Barnes said: “I know Joe Biden from our days in the White House, and… I got to watch him, got to know him, and see his staff and the people he surrounds himself with. Not only do I believe he has a deep commitment to the healing of the country, in terms of policy practice, the economy… he has a commitment to making those kinds of changes.

“I don’t believe anyone should make the mistake of thinking that this will not be a hard-fought election, even given what the polling looks like today.”

The Irish Times Summer Nights festival – supported by Peugeot – is a series of online talks that began on Monday 13th. Streams of each event will be made available online when the festival ends.