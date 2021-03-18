Meet the Dynasty cast in an ‘unofficial’ reunion: This week’s unmissable online events

Dynasty Reunion

Saturday, March 20th, 7pm , $38-$81 (€31-€68), dynastyreunion.com

This is the night you’ll be glad you didn’t throw out those shoulder pads, because the cast of Dynasty will be reunited right before your eyes in real time. It’s so exciting, your hair will spontaneously frizz out into an Alexis Carrington ‘do. It was 40 years ago when the drama about rich family rivalries brought the bling into our dowdy living rooms, and this “unofficial” Zoom reunion is raising funds for research into the life-altering effects of long Covid. Back in the 1980s, the characters in Dynasty seemed a world away from our lives, but now we can chat to some of these telly legends (depending on the ticket you buy), take part in a Dynasty quiz (you’ll ace it, I’m sure) and bid in a special auction. So, who will be there? Among the guests filling your screen will be Emma Samms, Stephanie Beacham, Maxwell Caulfield, Gordon Thomson, Catherine Oxenberg, Terri Garber and, gasp, Heather Locklear. Right, that’s it, I’m back-combing what little hair I have left right now.

A Night In With Fran Lebowitz

Thursday, March 18th, 6.30pm, £15 (€17.55), howtoacademy.com