Manliness
Joshua Walsh (age 16), St Benildus College, Kilmacud West, Dublin 14
“Manliness” - the characteristics of being a man
14/04/2018 - Fighting Words Supplement 2018 - Pictured is Joshua Walsh (16), ‘Manliness’, a pupil of St. Bendilus College, Kilmacud West, Dublin. Photograph Nick Bradshaw
Since when do we live our lives based on a definition
Everything’s also based on our reputation
To be a shoulder to cry on yet we have no shoulders to cry on
Our shoulders carry the weight of a family, both emotionally and financially
While we hide our feelings so casually
Behind a false personality
Of objectifying women
To impress our fellow men
While being told by these men to man up instead of open up
This leads to many giving up
As 70 per cent of suicide victims
Are men
Let that sink in
A man at the edge of his life being told to man up
And not to fess up
That he’s not okay
He’s not alright
That he needs help
Help that would be on offer to a woman before the first tear
While many people steer clear
Of an emotional man looking for affection
To be told it’s alright, I’m here for you
It would mean the world to a man
Yet to the world it would mean
He’s not a man