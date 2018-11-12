Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin ‘a contemporary Orpheus’, funeral told

Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin was a “hero, a contemporary Orpheus, a teacher, a guru and a guide”, mourners including the President, Michael D Higgins, heard at the funeral Monday of the renowned Irish pianist, composer and educationalist.

He was also “a brother, a husband, a father, a step-father,” chief celebrant Mark Patrick Hederman reminded mourners during a mass that was a deeply personal love letter to family and to the Irish music and culture to which he had devoted his life.

Ó Súilleabháin, who was emeritus professor of music at the University of Limerick and founder and director of its Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, died last week at the age of 67, after a long illness.

Uilleann pipes, ritual chants, an entrance piece performed on saxophone and performances by Iarla Ó Lionáird, the Irish Chamber Orchestra and - in a striking touch - a funeral clown, made for a unique and joyous celebration of the fusion of Irish and global culture that Ó Súilleabháin pioneered.

The funeral took place at lunchtime in Kilrush, Co Clare, a location chosen by the musician because of his deep affinity with the River Shannon. In fact, every moment of it had been planned by him “with as much detailed precision as he would have when organising one of his own concerts,” Father Mark Patrick Hederman, the former abbot of Glenstal Abbey and author, told mourners.

Everything in the mass had “a meaning and a personal message” for the people in Ó Súilleabháin’s life, he said, and that much was evident.

There were stirring performances by some of the Irish musicians championed and loved by the “magnanimous musician”, including Ó Lionáird, Síle Denver, Lillis Ó Laoire, saxophonist Kenneth Edge, the Irish Chamber Orchestra, and the Cantoral Chant Ensemble.

Funeral clown

A ritual clown, performed by Simon Thompson of Clown Noir, who is a visiting lecturer at University of Limerick, gave a nod to the poignant and now almost forgotten tradition of the funeral clown, which were common in classical Greece and Rome, and to what was recalled last week as Ó Súilleabháin’s “flinty sense of humour”.

During communion, uilleann piper Pádraic Keane and members of the Irish Chamber Orchestra, performed Termon, a haunting piece written by Ó Súilleabháin to commemorate 9/11.

In place of a single eulogy, his sons - musicians Dr Eoin Ó Súilleabháin and Mícheál Padraig (known as Moley) Ó Súilleabháin and 12-year-old Luke Phelan - each gave a personal testimonial.

Prayers and readings selected by Ó Súilleabháin were read by other family members and friends, including Ó Súilleabháin’s brother, John O’Sullivan; daughter-in-law Andrea Ó Súilleabháin; and Dr Eoin and Mícheál’s mother, Dr Nóirín Ní Riain.

In his homily, Fr Hederman referred to the location of the St Senan’s Church, where the funeral took place, backing onto the point where the Shannon meets the Atlantic at Kilrush, as symbolic of Ó Súilleabháin’s work creating an opening and an audience for Irish traditional music.

He said it “wouldn’t have escaped” Ó Súilleabháin’s notice when he chose this church for his funeral mass that there was a group of resident bottlenose dolphins in the estuary that needed to be accommodated when a lock gate was created - a nod to Ó Súilleabháin’s 1986 album, The Dolphin’s Way.

Ó Súilleabháin, he said, had created “another estuary” further upriver for traditional Irish music and dance to gain access to the vast body classical music from which they had previously been excluded, in The Irish World Academy of Music and Dance which he founded at University of Limerick 25 years ago.

Ó Súilleabháin “relished the adrenalin rush in the energy field between” classical and traditional, and spent his life forging lock gates between them. He saw culture as something not to be hoarded, but to be “cherished, preserved, nurtured, ripened and then opened to be shared.”

A private cremation was to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, with an oration from historian, critic and broadcaster, Sir Christopher Frayling.

Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin is survived by his wife Prof. Helen Phelan, and their son Luke, his sons Eoin and daughter-in-law Andrea, Mícheál ‘Moley’ and partner Namu, and Eoin and Mícheál’s mother Dr Nóirín Ní Riain.