Longitude reveals headline acts for 2020 festival
The three day festival will return to Marlay Park in Dublin next July
Longitude Festival. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times
Longitude has announced Kendrick Lamar will headline the festival this summer.
The festival will return to Marlay Park in Dublin with the artist taking to the stage on Friday, July 5th. London rapper J Hus will also perform on the same night.
On Saturday, July 4th Tyler and The Creator lead the line-up and Ladbroke Grove hitmaker AJ Tracey returns to the festival.
A$AP Rocky will close the festival and Atlanta’s Young Thug will also play on the Sunday night.
Artists DaBaby, Aitch, Playboi Carti, Lil Tecca, Mabel, Charli XCX, JAY1, EarthGang, Pop Smoke, IDK and Santi will also perform over the weekend.
Weekend tickets cost €199.50, a two day ticket €159.50 and a day tickets costs €89.50. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 13th at 9am at www.ticketmaster.ie.
Longitude 2020
Friday, July 3rd: Kendrick Lamar and J Hus
Saturday, July 4th: Tyler, The Creator and AJ Tracey
Sunday, July 5th: A$AP Rocky and Young Thug
Across the weekend
- DaBaby
- Aitch
- Playboi Carti
- Lil Tecca
- Mabel
- Charli XCX
- JAY1
- EarthGang
- Pop Smoke
- IDK
- Santi