Longitude reveals headline acts for 2020 festival

Longitude has announced Kendrick Lamar will headline the festival this summer.

The festival will return to Marlay Park in Dublin with the artist taking to the stage on Friday, July 5th. London rapper J Hus will also perform on the same night.

On Saturday, July 4th Tyler and The Creator lead the line-up and Ladbroke Grove hitmaker AJ Tracey returns to the festival.

A$AP Rocky will close the festival and Atlanta’s Young Thug will also play on the Sunday night.

Artists DaBaby, Aitch, Playboi Carti, Lil Tecca, Mabel, Charli XCX, JAY1, EarthGang, Pop Smoke, IDK and Santi will also perform over the weekend.

Weekend tickets cost €199.50, a two day ticket €159.50 and a day tickets costs €89.50. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 13th at 9am at www.ticketmaster.ie.

Kendrick Lamar. File photograph: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images

Longitude 2020

Friday, July 3rd: Kendrick Lamar and J Hus

Saturday, July 4th: Tyler, The Creator and AJ Tracey

Sunday, July 5th: A$AP Rocky and Young Thug

