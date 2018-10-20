Lady Gaga: Our New VBF

In A Star is Born, Lady Gaga has done more than prove doubters wrong; she’s erased any doubt in herself

Louise Bruton

 

Lady Gaga is a revelation, or so say the voice-over on every radio and TV ad for A Star is Born but the truth is that Lady Gaga is only a revelation to those who chose to ignore her output for the last 10 years, or those who thought that her whole schtick was rather silly. The fact that Gaga is a terrific actorshouldn’t be a huge surprise to anyone who has even half-glanced at her singing career because she has played multiple versions of herself throughout the years.

Keeping a straight face at 2010 MTV Video Music Awards while wearing a dress made entirely out of cuts from the butcher, clambering out of an oversized egg at the 2011 Grammy Awards, a “vessel” she claimed to have lived in for three days, and then presenting Britney Spears with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in the fully-formed, male alter-ego of Jo Calderone, Gaga has only ever acted for us, doubling up as the performer and the show. Wherever she goes, she brings a big production  with an even bigger delivery and that’s why she’s this week’s VBF.

\
Shelved: a selection of books by Irish women writers. Might some of these names figure in the final 12?
Women writers Putting Irish women writers back in the picture
 

