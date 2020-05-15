If you’d told me that at the height of a pandemic there’d be a factory of people toiling to make gewgaws for the television presenter Eamonn Holmes, I would not have been surprised. If the end times didn’t involve the briefly 5G-concerned Irishman in some way, I’d be shocked. Holmes was recently criticised for suggesting on television that 5G conspiracy theories were worth exploring; now he’s making a guest appearance on the very enjoyable The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft (Sunday, Channel 4).

This features Keith Lemon, Holmes and handicrafts – that’s three of the horsemen of this apocalypse. The fourth is the TV presenter Anna Richardson, here as a sidekick to Lemon – a sort of Lemon-aide, if you like.