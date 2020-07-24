July Stimulus: €31m package boost for cultural sector hit by Covid-19

Some €31 million supporting the cultural sector as part of the July Stimulus was detailed by Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin.

The substantial package reflects the “very particular hit” to the sector from Covid-19. The minister acknowledged the sector had “taken a very particular hit”, with cultural venues and events among the first to be closed, “and they will be among the last to recover; restrictions on social distancing and on gatherings are likely to have long terms impacts on performances, displays, festivals and concerts”.

The new measures would “support and nurture this important sector through difficult times”, with more opportunities for paid creative and cultural activity, increased support for the Arts Council, TV drama production, live performance, and specific measures targeted at musicians.

The €31 million culture investment consists of:

1. A new €10 million pilot performance and production support package, for live performance and audiovisual production, to help venues and live music and theatre promoters by de-risking the cost of preparing new productions which may later have to be postponed or cancelled. It includes an audiovisual scheme for film and TV drama. Minister Martin said “don’t stop planning to roll out live productions. It’s a type of risk-sharing” for promoters; “plan and we will see how we can best support you”.

2. An extra €2 million for the next round of Sound and Vision audiovisual funding, reflecting broadcasting’s role in reliable news and information.

3. A €3 million TV drama fund through Screen Ireland, for new Irish productions.

4. A €10 million culture fund in the Jobs Stimulus, including money for Creative Ireland to employ artists; supporting artists making work for broadcast; a fund for musicians across genres; new artists’ bursaries and arts activities in Gaeltacht schools through Ealaíon na Gaeltachta. This jobs stimulus brings the Arts Council’s funding this year to €105, some 40 per cent higher than in 2019.

5. Capital funding of up to €6 million to “accelerate the redevelopment and renewal” of National Cultural Institutions (including National Library restoration, National Archives redevelopment, plus work on the National Concert Hall, Abbey Theatre and Crawford Art Gallery), aiming to start construction in 2021.

Language of investment

The €31 cultural package is on top of €25 million announced in June.

The National Campaign for the Arts “warmly welcomes” the new investment, saying “the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the arts has been profound and will be long lasting”. It was heartened the new Government acknowledged the public’s recognition of the role of culture, and welcomed how “the language of active investment in the arts for the benefit of all society” informed Ms Martin’s statement.

The Arts Council welcomed the additional support for 2020, which would be invested in more bursaries, commissions, projects and support for individual artists and arts organisations. Its plans include professional development for up-skilling and training, capacity building to help organisations adapt, an emergency stabilisation fund.

Arts Council chair Prof Kevin Rafter said it would target “protecting jobs and livelihoods of artists as well as helping arts organisations facing financial difficulties. Since the crisis, the arts has played a positive role in Irish life and the sector will continue to do so as part of the national recovery.”

Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland welcomed the supports, saying the sector had seen unprecedented growth in the past decade, with its contribution to the economy going from €164 million to €357 million in a decade.

The Minister noted “a considerable proportion” of employers in culture and tourism had used the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, “reflecting the particular vulnerability these sectors”.