Josepha Madigan: Decade of Centenaries a window on our past

The Decade of Centenaries has created unprecedented opportunities to explore the seminal moments in our journey towards independence as they unfolded and consider how each affected the next. We are now navigating the most challenging and complex phase of the decade, which includes the centenaries of the Struggle for Independence, the Civil War, the Foundation of the State, and Partition.

Over the past century, our understanding of these events has shifted from tangible, lived experience and memory, to historical exploration and reflection. For many years, the ownership of these chapters in our shared history was bitterly contested but with the gift of time and perspective, new insights have flourished.

My responsibility is to ensure that this very complex period in our history is remembered with an appropriate, meaningful, measured and sensitive programme, which recognises the legitimacy of all traditions and values mutual respect and historical authenticity. We must also acknowledge the great tragedy of all lives lost or irrevocably altered during those divisive and traumatic years.

As we consider the painful legacies of our past, we are challenged to avoid bringing history into the realm of the present and we must seek, at all times, to strengthen peace and reconciliation on the island of Ireland.

The State’s commemorative programme for 2020 has a broad focus, which acknowledges the military activity during the Struggle for Independence, as well as the many other dimensions interwoven with the conflict, including political, social, cultural and economic aspects. It explores the significant democratic achievements and evolving administrative structures, which informed the early years of the State. It looks to the wider international context during this period to seek to enhance our understanding.

We will commemorate the significant and transformative events that took place in Cork in 1920, including the deaths of two of the city’s first citizens, Tomás MacCurtáin and Terence MacSwiney, and the burning of the city in December. Among the other events that will be remembered with State supported initiatives in 2020 are the following:

The 1920 local elections;

The mutiny of a battalion of the Connaught Rangers in India;

The sacking of Balbriggan;

Bloody Sunday;

The execution of medical student and IRA volunteer Kevin Barry;

And the passing of the Government of Ireland Act 1920.

The 2020 programme seeks to make our history accessible, engaging and relevant for everyone. It embodies the spirit of respectful and sincere partnership and collaboration, which underpins the Decade of Centenaries. Local authorities, national cultural institutions, institutions of learning, custodians of records, the trade union movement, the media, and creative communities, all have a leading role in encouraging respectful and authentic public engagement and debate. This approach, which combines all of our respective efforts and expertise, has already brought unique perspectives and insights, as well as commemorative initiatives of great quality, ambition, integrity and imagination.

The State’s approach to the development of the commemorative programme for 2020 is informed by the guidance of the expert advisory group on Centenary Commemorations under the excellent stewardship of Dr Maurice Manning. It is important that we are mindful of the expert advisory group’s guiding principles when considering how to approach commemorations over the remainder of the decade, at national, county or community level. It is worthwhile reaffirming them here: