Jeremy Hardy, ‘unique comedian’, dies of cancer aged 57

Tributes have been paid to “unique comedian” Jeremy Hardy, who has died aged 57 after suffering from cancer.

The stand-up comedian was known for his appearances on the BBC panel show Mock the Week and the BBC Radio 4 series The News Quiz and I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue.

His publicist Amanda Emery said that Hardy “retained to the end the principles that guided his life: trying to make the world more humane, and to be wonderfully funny”.

She said that Hardy died with his wife and daughter at his side.

The impressionist Rory Bremner wrote on Twitter: “Sad beyond measure that Jeremy Hardy died this morning. Unfussy, unshowy, principled, self-deprecating, hugely loved and admired by his fellow comedians, and funnier than the lot of us put together. A unique comedian and a lovely man.”

The Pointless star Richard Osman wrote: “I was very lucky to work with Jeremy Hardy early in my career. Every day was a masterclass, a privilege. He was so naturally and brilliantly funny, and a man who chose to use his comedy to change the world, rather than to fill stadia. A very sad day. #RIPJeremy”

Jack Dee wrote: “Jeremy Hardy was ground-breakingly brilliant, off the register funny, compassionate and caring. So privileged to have counted him as a dear friend. My love goes out Katie and Betty and all his wonderful family.”

BBC Radio 4 tweeted: “We are desperately sad to announce that Jeremy Hardy, mainstay of I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue and The News Quiz, and one of the funniest people around, has died of cancer aged 57. Our thoughts are with all who knew and loved him.”

The broadcaster Victoria Coren said: “Jeremy Hardy was so special and brilliant and mischievous, a miracle of a person. I loved him a lot.”

The News Quiz and Mock the Week star Angela Barnes said: “Utterly heartbroken to have to say goodbye to Jeremy Hardy. He was so very kind and supportive of me, I’ve had so many laughs sat next to him on the News Quiz and even more in the pub afterwards. So much love and strength to his family. Night Jeremy, cheers for the laughs.”

Hardy’s TV work included Now Something Else, with Bremner, Blackadder Goes Forth and Loose Talk.

He also wrote books, while his films included Hotel (2001) and How to Be (2008).

Emery said that a memorial would be held in Hardy’s honour. – Guardian