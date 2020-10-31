James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90

Former James bond actor Sean Connery has died aged 90.

Best known for his portayal of Bond, the Scottish actor was the first to bring the role to the big screen and appeared in seven of the spy thrillers.

During his career he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Untouchables. He also won two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes, appearing in films such as Murder on the Orient Express, The Man Who Would be King and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

More to follow...