Name: Isac Maurice Kossivi

Age: 20

School: Youthreach Further Education and Training Centre, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick

Don’t judge

Before you judge my life,

wear my shoes, take my road, live through my pain, my struggly time.

my sadness time, sickness time and my funny time.

Nineteen years have passed in my life,

fail where I fail, stand up the way I get up.

Now I give you my permission to judge me.