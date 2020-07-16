Irish Times Summer Nights Festival final day: Imelda May, Samantha Power and Melody Barnes

The Irish Times Summer Nights Festival – a series of stimulating and entertaining online talks and events, supported by Peugeot– runs until Thursday, July 16th.

Here's Thursday's lineup, the final night of the festival:

At 6.30pm, Musician Imelda May, who's recent anti-racism poem You Don’t Get To Be Irish And Racist went viral, will talk activism, family and inspiration with Irish Times columnist and co-host of The Women’s Podcast Róisín Ingle.

The final two events of the festival ahve a heavy US flavour, with Irish Times columnist Fintan O'Toole as host. First up at 7.45pm is former White House insider Melody Barnes, who was director of the domestic policy under Barrack Obama, and at 9pm, Samantha Power, former US ambassador to the United Nations, will discuss her journey from immigrant to war correspondent, to the American government.

The third night, Wednesday 15th, featured author Anne Enright talking about the legacy of Nuala O’Faolain with Kathy Sheridan at 6.30pm; a live political discussion hosted by Hugh Linehan with the Inside Politics podcast team, on the new government and the sacking of Barry Cowen, at 7.45pm; and sporting giant Paul O’Connell in conversation with Malachy Clerkin, at 9pm.

The opening night, Monday July 13th, featured TV architect Dermot Bannon in conversation with Patrick Freyne, economist David McWilliams interviewed by Denis Staunton, and novelist Marian Keyes talking to Róisín Ingle. Tuesday featured cosmetics guru Nadine Reid and film-maker Lenny Abrahamson.

The Irish Times Summer Nights Festival programme

Thursday, July 16th: 6.30pm-7.30pm. How Bad Can A Good Girl Be? Imelda May and Róisín Ingle

Imelda May. Photograph: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage via Getty

Straight out of Dublin’s Liberties, Imelda Mary Clabby, better known as just Imelda May, started singing aged 16 in Dublin venues such as Bruxelles. Her first album, No Turning Back, was released in 2003 but she made her name after moving to London with the chart-topping Love Tattoo. Mayhem followed and then Tribe in 2014, before she left her trademark rockabilly style behind and released the critically acclaimed Life Love Flesh Blood. May has been in lockdown at her home in England with her young daughter Violet and recently went viral with her anti-racism poem You Don’t Get To Be Irish And Racist. She talks music, activism, family and inspiration with Irish Times columnist and co-host of The Women’s Podcast Róisín Ingle.

Thursday, July 16th: 7.45pm-8.45pm. Race, Democracy and the American Crisis. Melody Barnes and Fintan O’Toole

Melody Barnes. Photograph: Larry French/Getty

Melody C. Barnes is an American lawyer and political adviser who was aide and chief counsel to Senator Edward M. Kennedy before later joining Senator Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. Barnes was subsequently appointed director of the domestic policy council by Obama, serving in that post from January 2009 to January 2012, when she left the White House. Barnes now teaches law at the University of Virginia. Expect a fascinating conversation between Barnes and award-winning Irish Times columnist and author Fintan O’Toole, as they delve into recent events in America: Black Lives Matter and police brutality, George Floyd and Donald Trump, civil rights and the American crisis.

Thursday, July 16th: 9pm-10pm. The Education of an Idealist. Samantha Power and Fintan O’Toole

Samantha Power. Photograph: Stephen Kelleghan

“Her highly personal and reflective memoir ... is a must-read for anyone who cares about our role in a changing world.” That was Barack Obama’s verdict on Dubliner Samantha Power’s memoir, which made the New York Times bestseller list. The former US ambassador to the United Nations talks to Irish Times columnist and author Fintan O’Toole about her journey from immigrant to war correspondent, to the American government, and why we need a “clearer eye, a kinder heart, and a more open and civil hand in our politics and daily lives”.

