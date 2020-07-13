Irish Times Summer Nights Festival day 2: Nadine Reid and Lenny Abrahamson

The Irish Times Summer Nights Festival – a series of stimulating and entertaining online talks and events – runs until Thursday, July 16th.

The second night, Tuesday 14th, features cosmetics guru Nadine Reid in conversation with journalist Laura Kennedy at 6.30pm; and film and TV director Lenny Abrahamson, interviewed by Irish Times Arts Editor Hugh Linehan, at 7.45pm.

The opening night, Monday July 13th, featured TV architect Dermot Bannon in conversation with Patrick Freyne, economist David McWilliams interviewed by Denis Staunton, and novelist Marian Keyes talking to Róisín Ingle.

Other guests during the festival – which is supported by Peugeot – will include: former US ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power; lawyer and former White House insider Melody Barnes; author Anne Enright; former rugby player Paul O’Connell; and musician Imelda May.

Among the other other hosts are Fintan O’Toole, Kathy Sheridan and Malachy Clerkin. The full programme, with up to three live events on each of the four nights, is below.

Tuesday, July 14th: 6.30pm-7.30pm. Beauty and The Pandemic. Dr Laura Kennedy and Nadine Reid

Nadine Reid

During times of economic downturn, sales in the beauty sector historically increase in what’s known as the “lipstick effect”. So what beauty products were bringing cheer during lockdown? How were people managing with grey roots, hair removal and big beards? Just how bad were those home dye-jobs and how happy were we all when the hairdressers, barbers and beauty therapists finally threw open their doors? Irish Times beauty writer and philosopher Dr Laura Kennedy and make-up artist and TV presenter Nadine Reid examine Beauty and The Pandemic.

Tuesday, July 14th: 7.45pm to 8.45pm. Normal People. Lenny Abrahamson and Hugh Linehan

Lenny Abrahamson. Photograph: Alan Betson

“Painful, joyful, gorgeous,” read The Irish Times review of the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel Normal People. Starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones as Connell and Marianne, it garnered uniformly rave reviews, devoted fans and a classic piece of Liveline radio as listeners got hot under the collar over the sight of naked flesh on the telly. Irish Times Arts Editor Hugh Linehan talks to Oscar-nominated director of the series, Lenny Abrahamson, about the making of the hit TV series of 2020. Expect behind-the-scenes insights and the answer to one of the burning questions of quarantine: what is the real meaning of Connell’s chain?

Wednesday, July 15th: 6.30pm-7.30pm. Are You Somebody? Anne Enright and Kathy Sheridan

Anne Enright. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

Booker prize winner Anne Enright’s latest novel, Actress, tells the story of Irish theatre legend Kathleen O’Dell as recounted by her daughter Norah as she retraces her mother’s celebrated career and uncovers secrets along the way. Irish Times columnist and co-host of The Women’s Podcast Kathy Sheridan talks to Enright about her novel, writing, feminism and Are You Somebody? – the extraordinary mid-life memoir by the late Irish Times columnist Nuala O’Faolain. Enright features in Somebody, the upcoming exhibition about the book, which opens at the Museum of Literature Ireland, MoLI, later this month.

Wednesday, July 15th: 7.45pm-8.45pm. Inside Politics – New Taoiseach, New Government, New Challenges

Our panel including members of The Irish Times political team assess the new coalition between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party and examine the programme for government. Moderated by Inside Politics host Hugh Linehan they’ll explore the hurdles ahead and ask: is the new coalition up to the task?

Wednesday, July 15th: 9pm -10pm. Sporting Giant. Paul O’Connell and Malachy Clerkin

Paul O’Connell. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

As well as being one of the totemic figures of Irish sport on the field, Paul O’Connell is one of the most engaging interviewees off the pitch. His rugby achievements are legion: 115 test caps for Ireland and the Lions, three Six Nations titles and a Grand Slam in green, two Heineken Cups and three Pro-12 titles in Munster red. Since his retirement in 2016, he has been an articulate commentator on BBC, the go-to voice on their rugby coverage. He talks to Irish Times sports reporter Malachy Clerkin.

Thursday, July 16th: 6.30pm-7.30pm. How Bad Can A Good Girl Be? Imelda May and Róisín Ingle

Imelda May. Photograph: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage via Getty

Straight out of Dublin’s Liberties, Imelda Mary Clabby, better known as just Imelda May, started singing aged 16 in Dublin venues such as Bruxelles. Her first album, No Turning Back, was released in 2003 but she made her name after moving to London with the chart-topping Love Tattoo. Mayhem followed and then Tribe in 2014, before she left her trademark rockabilly style behind and released the critically acclaimed Life Love Flesh Blood. May has been in lockdown at her home in England with her young daughter Violet and recently went viral with her anti-racism poem You Don’t Get To Be Irish And Racist. She talks music, activism, family and inspiration with Irish Times columnist and co-host of The Women’s Podcast Róisín Ingle.

Thursday, July 16th: 7.45pm-8.45pm. Race, Democracy and the American Crisis. Melody Barnes and Fintan O’Toole

Melody Barnes. Photograph: Larry French/Getty

Melody C. Barnes is an American lawyer and political adviser who was aide and chief counsel to Senator Edward M. Kennedy before later joining Senator Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. Barnes was subsequently appointed director of the domestic policy council by Obama, serving in that post from January 2009 to January 2012, when she left the White House. Barnes now teaches law at the University of Virginia. Expect a fascinating conversation between Barnes and award-winning Irish Times columnist and author Fintan O’Toole, as they delve into recent events in America: Black Lives Matter and police brutality, George Floyd and Donald Trump, civil rights and the American crisis.

Thursday, July 16th: 9pm-10pm. The Education of an Idealist. Samantha Power and Fintan O’Toole

Samantha Power. Photograph: Stephen Kelleghan

“Her highly personal and reflective memoir ... is a must-read for anyone who cares about our role in a changing world.” That was Barack Obama’s verdict on Dubliner Samantha Power’s memoir, which made the New York Times bestseller list. The former US ambassador to the United Nations talks to Irish Times columnist and author Fintan O’Toole about her journey from immigrant to war correspondent, to the American government, and why we need a “clearer eye, a kinder heart, and a more open and civil hand in our politics and daily lives”.

