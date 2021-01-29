Ireland’s Fittest Family: Hanging from a log suspended over a filthy trench. Perfect metaphor for 2021
Patrick Freyne: Are we not all, in a very real way, clinging on for dear life?
Ireland’s Fittest Family: the Kulczynski family. from Co Clare, take part in the Bog Bath challenge
‘Why are you hitting yourself, Freyne?” says Ireland’s Fittest Family, as it propels my hand towards my face with its superior fitness.
“But you’re making me do it, Ireland’s Fittest Family!” I cry. “You’re literally taking my wrist and forcing me to slap my face.”