Ireland’s Edge - The Known World: What you need to know about tonight’s event

The concepts of facts, truth and how we form perceptions of the world will be explored on Tuesday night, in a broadcast live from the National Gallery of Ireland, in Dublin.

The event, entitled The Known World, is part of the series Ireland’s Edge from the creative minds behind Other Voices and South Wind Blows. It will be available to view via a livestream in this article from about 7pm on Tuesday.

The Known World will be presented by historian and writer Chris Kissane and feature a range of disparate voices, all experts in their fields.

Roisin Kiberd, author of the recently published The Disconnect – A Personal Journey Through the Internet, will join Ireland’s Edge co-curator Síobhra Quinlan in a discussion exploring the emerging “known” digital world. In unravelling the tangle of physical and connected lives, the discussion will ask what unknown truths about ourselves and others are revealed.

Meanwhile, Prof Diarmaid Ferriter and Dr David Kenny will be in conversation on contemporary competing narratives in relation to an array of issues in public life, from Covid-19 to Irish Civil War commemoration, to the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes and on to the idea of contested citizenship in Northern Ireland.

Musical performances will be by Rachael Lavelle and Fay’d.

Emmy-award-winning film-maker and co-founder of Ireland’s Edge Nuala O’Connor said the event “will frame a discussion around how we know what we know, how we are informed and by whom, and how we make judgments based on what we know or believe we know”.

She said that “growing levels of distrust of science and of government present profound challenges to public health programmes and policymakers”. The discussions will consider how non-experts process conflicting information in order to make crucial life decisions.

This event has been supported by lead sponsors Intel and media partners The Irish Times.

Ireland’s Edge – The Known World will be free to view and streamed worldwide via Irishtimes.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and RTÉ.ie.