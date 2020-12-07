Ireland’s Edge live stream: Thinkers, changemakers, inventors at Dingle festival

Ireland’s ambassador to the United Kingdom Adrian O’Neill, Chief Justice Frank Clarke and Senator Lynn Ruane are among the line-up at Ireland’s Edge, a two-day livestream from west Kerry on Monday and Tuesday.

The event, part of the Other Voices music festival in Dingle, is being streamed live from 6.30pm each evening and available to watch here.

The organisers say it brings “remarkable thinkers, changemakers, inventors, advocates and artists to west Kerry, a place rich in history, folklore, culture and creativity - a place with an edge.

“Ireland’s Edge - Available Light / Solas will reflect on nine months of our collective experience of the pandemic, with an outline of the possibilities opening up before us, forming the basis of this year’s conversations and performances. As always there will be music and song for the head and heart.”

Highlights of Ireland’s Edge - Available Light / Solas include; Mr Justice Clarke in conversation with TCD School of Law’s Dr David Kenny; writer and documentary-maker Manchán Magan in conversation with Nuala O’Connor; discussions on education and the pandemic with Senator Ruane, acting President of UCC Prof John O’Halloran, Dr Billy Mag Fhloinn, and Dr Christopher Kissane; reflections on transhumanism and theatre with author Mark O’Connell, Dead Centre director Bush Moukarzel and Síobhra Quinlan; economist and journalist Prof Stephen Kinsella in conversation with Muireann Kelliher, and a “Banter Salon” presented by Jim Carroll, with Rhiannon Giddens and aerospace engineer/economist Sinéad O’Sullivan.

There are performances from Grammy-award-winning Rhiannon Giddens, Sorcha Richardson, FeliSpeaks, DYRT, Billy Mag Fhloinn, and Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh.

Home Thoughts From Abroad, a mini-series at Ireland’s Edge, brings reflections from the diaspora into the festival, with virtual appearances from Mr O’Neill, Nora Hickey M’Sichilli of the Centre Culturel Irlandais, and RAPAR’s Dr Rhetta Moran.

This year’s online edition of the event is in partnership with Intel Ireland, and supported by Jones Engineering Group, the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, The Irish Times, Kerry County Council and The Skellig Hotel.

Ireland’s edge has been designed to minimise travel, contact and proximity for performers and crew and includes rigorous procedures and processes that comply fully with the Government’s regulations and restrictions.

