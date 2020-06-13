In a Word . . . Hoard
 

Yes, it is true. There are moments when I let myself down. The pain, the pain, the pain! For instance, at the outset of restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year I was stuffing my place with enough supplies to survive a nuclear winter when I made a pretty shocking discovery.

I had run out of space, which is hardly surprising as I have been storing possible necessities since Brexit 1. Then there was Brexit 2, 3, and 4 etc, with yet another pending.

I ended up wondering whether I might squeeze some toilet rolls into the fridge, when my past life flashed before me. At the bottom of the fridge were four cans of Heineken with a sell-by date of October 2018, almost two years ago.

In shock, I dropped the toilet rolls and allowed a lamentation escape from deep inside my gut. How could it have happened?

Since when the kitchen sink has been drinking.

Then there was the sneeze. I had been out for a walk before joining a supermarket queue which stretched ahead to Sunday, and back as far as Christmas, when it happened.

I did not inhale. I did not have sex with that woman. It did worse. I sneezed. The entire queue shivered, behind me and before me. A guy ahead shouted at me, in a polite accent, “Are you serious!”

I apologised. He continued. I felt centuries of imagined ancestral persecution rise within me and shouted at him, “It was an accident! It was not intended. Now f**k off!” Or something on those lines. But I did feel stupid.

Then there is that experience I’ve suffered all my adult life which has caused me such continuous discomfort and public embarrassment. Yet, despite trying, nothing I do can stop it.

Yes, folks, with unerring inaccuracy I clip the lobe of my left ear with the razor practically every morning unless I am deliberately conscious of avoiding doing so. And I bleed and bleed, using up many toilet rolls in the process of trying to stop it.

Despite which I bleed all the way to work, continuing there until eventually it stops through exhaustion.

Maybe now you understand why I need to stuff my fridge with toilet rolls, just in case.

Hoard, from Old English hord, “an accumulation of something for future use”.

inaword@irishtimes.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.