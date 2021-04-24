In a Word... Family

Not only are we McGarrys multiplying apace but we have longevity, too. Be nice to us

 

My family has had particular devotion to at least one biblical injunction; that to “increase and multiply, and fill the Earth, and subdue it, and rule over the fishes of the sea, and the fowls of the air, and all living creatures that move upon the earth”.

Maybe not all of it. The emphasis would be on the “increase and multiply” bit. In this pandemic year we have welcomed four new family members, Connor in Sydney, Declan in Philadelphia, Benjamin in Brussels, Isla in Tipperary.

Yes, we are filling the Earth even if subduing it, its fishes, its fowl, and all living creatures, may take a little longer.

These recent four are our 92-year-old mother’s latest great-grandchildren. They are proof, were it needed, that my family will not be put off from doing divine bidding even by a worldwide plague.

All down to character, of course.

It is remarkable to think that our mother is responsible for the existence of 59 people on this planet (to date!), not that she would necessarily see that as a unique personal achievement. We just hope she lives long enough to meet her three new great-grandsons, even if dementia may blunt the emotion. It has also granted her the small mercy of being oblivious to the pandemic.

As well as being responsible for seven of us, 20 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren (so far!), she is a twin, with her brother – our uncle Pat – now living with his daughter and her family in upstate Pennsylvania.

So, not alone are we increasing and multiplying apace but we have longevity on our side, too, to fill and subdue the Earth, as well as rule over its fishes, its fowl and all living creatures. Be nice to us.

However, it also bears out, somewhat, the view of a Ballaghaderreen man many years ago who warned his daughter, then going out with a brother of mine, “watch that fella. All them McGarrys is good for is breedin’.” Certainly we have well-exercised skills in the area.

That man had a family of daughters and one son (RIP), who also had a daughter. The name has died out. Decent people, we take no pleasure in that, even if he might have seen our growth as yet another example of the devil looking after his own.

Family, from Latin familia.

inaword@irishtimes.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.