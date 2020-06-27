In a Word ... bicycle

One of the more unforeseen consequences of the pandemic has been the growth in cycling

 

There was a long queue. It stretched way around a corner, and I knew there was no barber, hairdresser, closed-pub-serving-orders, top-class restaurant doing takeaways or supermarket with a queue back to last February in the vicinity. Just houses.

The queue trailed around a corner. I had to find out. So I tracked it – from a distance – around the corner, and another, to … a bike shop.

“A bike shop,” I exclaimed to myself with a socially distanced muffle, and such shock as not heard since Lady Bracknell uttered “A handbag!” on discovering her daughter was about to marry a man originally found in … a handbag.

This remarkable popularity of a most unremarkable bike shop was quite the surprise – though I had already noted the growing numbers of people on bicycles since pandemic regulations eased. There was also that unexpectedly large collection of same at a popular spot one sunny afternoon.

Undoubtedly, one of the more unforeseen consequences of the pandemic has been the exponential growth in bicycles. On reflection, it is easy to see why. Travelling in such solitary fashion is safer in times when we are warned against just about everything social.

And could there be a healthier way to get around? All that exercise. All that fresh air. But it makes me wonder. As regulations ease and traffic increases, how safe will cycling continue to be?

And traffic could become worse past the worst of Covid-19, with people probably preferring to travel in small groups by car than in crowded buses and trains. We shall see.

I got my first bike when I was six. It was a trade-off. I had to give up the bottle. A struggle! Myself and two of my brothers were given a bottle each going to bed until it was decided by greater powers that I was past it.

Separating me from the bottle was one of the greater challenges I posed for my parents. They upped the ante. I was offered a bike instead and gave in. But, bike or no bike, I never overcame the separation trauma. It is why “the bottle” never lost its charm for me. Though nowadays it rarely contains milk.

Bicycle, from bi Latin for “two”, and a Latinised form of the Greek kyklos, for “circle, wheel”.

inaword@irishtimes.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.