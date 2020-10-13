In a Word...

Who would have believed it before 2020 that the greatest threat to our health, even existence, is now one another? Yeah, you! Ok, me too. No matter how we go then, you and I, however hard we try, this is not going to be easy.

We were taught otherwise, right through those early seven years after which each child has imprisoned the future adult.

Through primary, through secondary school to 18 we were formed, all of us, in our church-controlled education system where each of us - you and I - were taught to love one another in the best possible Christian (?) way.

“Hold your hand out there.” Slap! “…Love your neighbour…” Slap! “..as yourself..” Slap! Yes, pre and post the banning of corporal punishment, we had ‘love your neighbour’ beaten into us, sometimes with a passion that would leave the scourging of Jesus comparable to a massage by Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid.

In fairness, combined with our miserable history, it is probably why we are such a compassionate people. It is hardly accidental that the same schools’ system produced such heroes of Africa as Bono and Bob Geldof.

Now we must forget all that, because suddenly, `Hell is other people.’

It’s a line from the play `Huis Clos’ or `No Exit’ by French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre. It is also known as `In Camera’. Spare us.

We members of Dramsoc at then UCG, now NUIG, staged it. Terrific cast, awful, worthy play (an early reviewer in New York said it “should be seen whether you like it or not” - that worthy!). Our director was popular, ingenious, irreverent, with a tendency towards the outrageous when annoyed.

Instructions for the play demanded the placing of an object on stage symbolising..…whatever-you’re-having-yourself. There was great difficult sourcing said object, any object.

Meanwhile rehearsals in the Old Grammar School on College Rd were continuously disrupted by the live-in caretaker’s little daughter, Margaret. Hell was Margaret. Hell became Margaret.

Our inspired director suggested we take Margaret, suspend her by the toes from a height onstage, spray her, and voila (indeed!) we’d have our object/symbol of whatever it was.

We didn’t, of course, but the thought was consoling.

Perhaps had we done so it might have proved useful preparation for avoiding other people in these Covid-19 days.

People from Anglo-French peple, people, from Latin populous,

inaword@irishtimes.com