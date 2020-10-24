In a Word . . .

. . . sorority. Patsy McGarry

 

It is a truth universally acknowledged that, while all men are created evil, some are more evil than others. Women should simply stop having them . . . er . . . us!

That old saying about money being the root of all evil? Rubbish! It’s what men do with money that is at the root of such evil. Money is fine, innocent, always welcome and sought after. The blame rests elsewhere – with men. Wherever two or three are gathered, there is trouble in their midst.

Look at the world today, if you must. Look at the trouble caused by those self-inflating bluffer men: Trump in the US; Johnson in the UK; Putin in Russia; Xi Jinping in China; not to mention (please don’t!) Kim Jong-un in North Korea.

Now cast your eyes towards the beatific vision conjured by a glance towards Angela in Berlin, Ursula in Brussels, Jacinda in New Zealand, Michelle and Kamala in the US. Rest that gaze for a moment as your weary soul sups some sustenance and its wilting hopes revive.

Yes, it is true that the comparative absence of women from positions of power in the world is unfortunate for us all. But we should remind ourselves too that these few prove that there is, still, life after dearth.

Such thoughts were prompted by reports last month of a book banned in France. Pauline Harmange’s Moi les hommes, je les déteste (I Hate Men) was just 96 pages long with only 450 copies printed before it was banned when, inevitably, sales rocketed.

It was deemed an “ode to misandry” and “incitement to hatred on the grounds of gender.” However, Ms Harmange (25) was adamant (even ada-MAN-t!).

Her book explored whether women had good reason to hate men, she said. “I feel strongly we should be allowed to not love them” and she asked “what if anger towards men is in fact a joyful and emancipating path when it is allowed to express itself?” It was liberating and could create space for sorority and sisterhood, she said.

Then, at the end of her book she thanks her husband Mathieu (29). He was “the first of us to believe in me”, she said. Really? That’s all right so.

And they have a cat, Eleven. (No age or gender details available).

Sorority, from Latin sororitas, “group of women united for a purpose”. From soror, meaning sister.

inaword@irishtimes.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.