In a Word . . .

An unexpected effect of the Covid-19 pandemic has been its effects on city centres, Dublin included. Having worked there for decades, I could count on one hand the number of times I have returned since March. And the greater number of those visits were when passing through as I headed West to see the folks.

Dublin these days reminds me of childhood in Ballaghaderreen when our dog spent summer afternoons in those years asleep in the middle of the street with the rare passing car having to drive around her.

It’s not quite like that in Dublin city centre these days, but roaming foxes and tumbleweed have been seen. Though I did find it excessive when handed a leaflet there recently.

It read “Are you prepared for eternity?” and was presented by an angelic young lady who probably never tasted butter, never mind experience it melt in her mouth.

Coincident with this hollowing-out of city centres has been a sudden revival of life in the suburbs, small towns and rural areas. In a remarkable turnaround, those parts which modern economies could not or would not reach – and long since haunted by intimations of terminal decline – are now experiencing something of a “once was lost but now am found” revival.

Fret

Meanwhile, those cities, which ignored their plight for so long, fret. As do Governments, urging a reluctant citizenry to return to their city offices. The thought of crowded public transport and long commutes once again mean such encouragement is falling on deaf ears. Broadband has liberated many from having to endure such things again.

People outside our cities – for so long urged to resign themselves to the whims of that great god Economics and told nothing could be done about their hitherto fate – would be forgiven if now they indulged in a little schadenfreude.

Working from home – wherever home is – looks like being a major legacy of the pandemic. Who could blame people for wanting a higher quality of life and at far less cost compared to the daily waste of a commute to and from congested city centres?

It may even mean those city centres will get a life too, as people move back to live there, instead of closing down at 6pm.

Schadenfreude. German. To enjoy another person’s misfortune. From schaden, “damage”, and freude, “joy”.

