In a Word . . .

. . . Scotland

 

We meet the cousins tomorrow. In Yokohama. Seems a long way to go to meet the cousins. But this is the Rugby World Cup and we are talking Scotland.

Our very first game in this Rugby World Cup for which expectations now are similar to those in Mayo at the beginning of the GAA football championship any summer. Every year!

A warning there? As any Mayo person will tell you, the road to misery is paved with expectations. The road to Yokohama, on the other hand . . .?

So today we meet our perfect cousins, so to speak, the Scots. And, let’s hope we thrash them. A necessity, you see, en route to greater things.

Separated by a common language – Gaelic/Irish – and an impenetrable accent, we share so much in blood, in a common tendency to passionately held convictions, in a certain . . . er . . . volatility and, above all, in a common view of our English neighbours. Not least in these Brexit days.

None of which should come as a surprise. It is a widely held if erroneous view that we indomitable Irishry (us!), while colonised, never colonised. The truth can be a bit of a let-down for those who cherish the view of ourselves alone as MOPE, the Most Oppressed People Ever.

There is a reason they speak Gaelic in Scotland. There is a reason they are called Scots. We are the reason. You may have heard of the medieval Irish theologian/philosopher John Scotus Eriugena. He died in 877, aged 62.

The Romans referred to us Irish as “Scotti”, while John Scotus himself added the “Eriugena” bit, meaning “Ireland (Ériu)-born”.

Yes, yes, I know. The Romans were never in Ireland, but the Irish were already on the island next door. They were part of the Irish kingdom of Dál Riada, which included parts of western Scotland and north-eastern Ireland, on each side of the North Channel.

Founded by King Fergus Mór (Fergus the Great) in the 5th century, at its height in the late 6th and early 7th centuries, it included roughly what is now Argyll in Scotland and part of Antrim in Northern Ireland.

From where they launched regular raids on the Romans in Britain who knew them as Scotti. Beam me up.

Scotland, from Latin Scotia and Scotti. Old English Scottas (plural): “inhabitants of Ireland, Irishmen”. You can tell them!

inaword@irishtimes.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.