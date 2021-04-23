I hate to sexualise former taoisigh, but who wouldn’t lob the gob at Enda Kenny?

Patrick Freyne: The former taoiseach looks well in retirement, his face ruddy, his rusty locks flowing

Patrick Freyne

Iarnród Enda: Enda Kenny could bicycle up your lane any day now offering to taoiseach for a nice pie. Photograph: Mike Mulcaire/RTÉ

Enda Kenny, at a loose end since retirement, has been roaming from town to town doing a bit of off-the-books taoiseaching. He could bicycle up your lane any day now offering to taoiseach for a nice pie or a space to rest his weary head or a plot to bury his huge retirement pot.

“Don’t I know you?” you’ll say, bringing him a cup of tea as he taoiseachs away in your yard.

