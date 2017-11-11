When the Golden Bear met the Matador on Bull Island

The Times We Lived In: Published: July 22nd, 1986. Photograph: Dermot O’Shea

Arminta Wallace

 

You don’t need to be a golf nerd to recognise this pair of famous faces.  If you are a golf nerd, however, you may have heard about the day Jack Nicklaus and Severiano Ballesteros faced up to each other – in a light-hearted sort of way – at the Royal Dublin golf course on Bull Island.  

Not surprisingly, this photo, taken at the exhibition match, the Toyota Challenge of Champions, made the front page. The men were so famous that nobody dared write a caption suggesting they had put their heads together and agreed that, while nobody was looking, one of them would discreetly pick his nose while the other extracted something from between his teeth. 

 In fact there wouldn’t have been much opportunity to do any such thing: the place was packed to the rafters with happy golf fans, who were treated to a display of top-notch play, golf lessons and easy banter.  

There’s a YouTube video from that day, of Ballesteros conducting a session on bunker play. “Your weight must be behind the ball,” he tells his audience, executing a perfect shot – only to end up covered in best Bull Island sand, to the amusement of himself and everyone else. 

Our photo catches the pair at their most human.  Nicklaus, aka “the Golden Bear”, is at his most golden.  Seve doesn’t look happy.  But then, being a golfer best known for his quixotic moods, he often wasn’t.  

Ballesteros, as golf fans will no doubt remember, died in 2011 at the age of 54, the youngest of an extraordinary family of five professional golfers.  As for Nicklaus, he’s still going strong, designing everything from golf courses to computer games.  He also makes wine. 

Who are the 10 best golfers of all time?  If Nicklaus is at the top, where does Seve come in?  Not above Gary Player, surely?  And what about the unappetising Tiger Woods, and the wonderfully-named Sam Snead, and . . . okay. I know nothing whatsoever about golf, so I’m out of suggestions.  Happy bickering, folks.

These and other Irish Times images can be purchased from: irishtimes.com/photosales

A book, The Times We Lived In, with more than 100 photographs and commentary by Arminta Wallace, published by Irish Times Books, is in bookshops now priced €19.99

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.