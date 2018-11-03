The Times We Lived In: The Beatles in Dublin, 1963

‘They trooped upstairs to the mezzanine floor, dressed and coiffed as few others in Dublin were then’
The Beatles in dublin in November 1963. Photograph: Dermot O’Shea/The Irish Times.

The Beatles in dublin in November 1963. Photograph: Dermot O’Shea/The Irish Times.

 

Published: November 8th, 1963

Photograph by Dermot O’Shea

It’s 55 years since the Fab Four came to Dublin. Imagine.

Way back in 1963, The Irish Times wasn’t really what you’d call rock and roll. Nevertheless our photographer Dermot O’Shea was despatched to the boardroom of the Adelphi cinema - which, to be fair, wasn’t all that rock and roll either - to capture a shot of the Liverpool lads.

Five years ago, Eanna Brophy - one of just a handful of journalists who got in on the action - penned a wonderful Irishman’s Diary recalling the big day. “They trooped upstairs to the mezzanine floor, dressed and coiffed as few others in Dublin were then,” he wrote.

“It was immediately clear that these new Beatle chaps were sharp, witty and totally clued in to how publicity worked. You wanted a four-column photo? They obliged with a a wide-armed, leg-kicking ‘ta-dahh!’ pose. Single column? They somehow put their heads atop each other on an adjacent table.”

The cynical snappers, he added, were utterly charmed. Our photographer went for the “single-column stack” and his shot has languished, unused and unloved, in the archives ever since.

We feel it should get a whirl as, in retrospect, it conveys the four very different personalities involved in the band. Paul looks cute. Ringo looks ironic. John looks as if he’d rather be somewhere else. And George - who, Brophy remembers, slipped away as soon as was decently possible, to meet up with his Irish relatives - looks, as he always did even in those insane early days, like himself.

Cleverly, the photographer managed to squeeze a racing photo into his shot - possibly to reassure Irish Times readers that the invading mopheads hadn’t yet managed to completely unravel the fabric of Irish society. Although, what’s that unidentified liquid in the glass on the table? Far be it from us to suggest that the Fab Four were anything less than totally wholesome but it looks suspiciously like, ahem, Alka-Seltzer.

If you feel like singing along with the anniversary, the Dublin Beatles Festival is hosting a number of events at the Workman’s Club in Dublin today including a stage play (2pm), a table quiz (3pm) and the tribute band Revolver (8pm).

Arminta Wallace

You can buy this photograph and other Irish Times images from irishtimes.com/photosales.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.