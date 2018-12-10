Louisa Todhunter: Votes-for-women activist who signed her name into the history books

Louisa Anna Maria Todhunter, nee Davies, was born in Folkestone, Kent, the daughter of George Davies, who at that time was head of the county constabulary force and later became an admiral in the Royal Navy.

In 1864, she married Isaac Todhunter, a mathematician at Cambridge University. They had five children – four sons and one daughter. She was one of the signatories of the 1866 suffrage petition, but does not particularly feature thereafter in the suffrage movement.

From the Royal Irish Academy Dictionary of Irish Biography, published by Cambridge University Press