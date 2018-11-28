Funding of €4.3 million to save historic buildings

Funding schemes worth €4.3 million for the repair and restoration of historic buildings across the State have been opened to applications by the Department of Culture and Heritage.

Up to €2.5 million in funding will be available under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and €1.8 million under the Historic Structures Fund in 2019, an increase of €1 million on the 2018 funding package.

The schemes will support the owners of more than 500 heritage buildings in carrying out repair and conservation works, Minister for Culture and Heritage Josepha Madigan said.

“Communities rightly have a great sense of pride in their built heritage. As well as supporting people who are working to care for and restore our historic buildings, these grants will help to regenerate towns and rural areas and will come as a welcome boost to those working so hard to look after our heritage properties.”

The built heritage scheme aims to support labour-intensive, small-scale conservation projects across the country and to support the employment of skilled and experienced conservation professionals, craftspeople and tradespeople in the repair of the historic built environment.

The historic structures fund, formerly the structures at risk fund, is for protected structures deemed to be at “significant risk” of deterioration.

It seeks to encourage the regeneration and reuse of heritage properties, and give support to owners in their long-term commitment to securing the future of the architectural heritage which might otherwise be lost.

The schemes are administered through local authorities. Applications are open until January 31st, 2019. Details of the schemes and how to apply are available on all local authority websites and the department’s website chg.gov.ie