Diary of events for 2019 commemorations

January 21st

Members of the Dáil and the Seanad will meet in the Round Room of the Mansion House, Dawson Street, Dublin 2, where the first public meeting of Dáil Éireann was convened, for a special centenary sitting. There will be an address from President Michael D Higgins at 3.30pm.

January 22nd

TED-Ed Club is a programme that supports students in discovering, developing and sharing their ideas in the form of TED-style talks. They will deliver their final presentation at the Mansion House in front of a live audience.

January 26th

The Peadar O’Donnell Socialist Republican Forum will hold a first Dáil centenary celebration at Liberty Hall, Eden Quay, Dublin 1, 10am-4pm.

Separately, DCU will host a seminar, 1919: Birth of a Counter State.See eventbrite.ie for tickets.

January-December

Historian Ger Dooley will host a week online series, 131 Weeks, which looks at the 131 weeks of the War of Independence as they occur. The weekly series will be published on gerdooley.com.

January-May

A free exhibition at the National Library of Ireland, Kildare Street, Dublin, From Ballots to Bullets: Ireland 1918-1919, leads visitors through two years leading towards the birth of the Irish Free State, drawing on the NLI’s holdings of period photographs, ephemera and newspapers. nli.ie

Countess Constance Markievicz courtesy of National Library for Women's Suffrage supplement

February 4th

RTÉ and UCC are collaborating on the development of The Irish Revolution, a three-part television documentary series based upon the award-winning book The Atlas of the Irish Revolution. Episodes will be screened by RTÉ One on Monday, February 4th, 11th and 18th, at 9.30pm.

February 8th

The Military History Society of Ireland will host a talk by Brig John Powell, at Griffith College, South Circular Road, Dublin 8, about Gen Edward Bulfin, Ireland’s forgotten general of the first World War who refused a command in Ireland during the War of Independence. See eventbrite.ie for tickets.

March 8th

The National Library of Ireland presents What Did the Women Do Anyway?, a talk by historian Liz Gillis for International Women’s Day, which explores the role of women through the period from 1916-1923 at 1.05pm.

April TBC

The Limerick Council of Trade Unions is organising a series of events around the centenary of the Soviet. These will include the launch of Liam Cahill’s book The Forgotten Revolution and a bus tour of the locations associated with the Limerick Soviet.

May 11-19th

Knocklong village, Co Limerick, will host a history week with activities including a recreation of the rescue of Seán Hogan. facebook.com/knocklonghistory.

May 23rd

The Royal Irish Academy, Dawson Street, Dublin 2, is to present an international affairs conference, One Hundred Years of Irish Foreign Policy: Looking Back, Looking Forwards. It will be opened by Tánaiste Simon Coveney with a plenary by Irish ambassador to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne Nason. ria.ie.

May 24th

Edenderry Historical Society, Edenderry, Co Offaly, presents a talk by historian Paul Hughes on Laurence Ginnell, one of two MPs turned TDs in the first Dáil. Hughes will discuss Ginnell’s Dáil mission to Argentina in 1921 and 1922. May and June

Dublin City library and archive will host an exhibition, The War of Independence in Dublin, in Pearse Street Library.

June 14th and 15th

The third annual Irish military seminar at Riverbank, Main Street, Newbridge, Co Kildare will feature the launch of The Curragh Internment Camps in the War of Independence by James Durney. August 8th-11th

Now in its third year, the West Cork History Festival, which runs at Rosebank, Russagh, Castletownshend Road, Skibbereen, Co Cork, will explore the relationships between Ireland, Britain and Europe. westcorkhistoryfestival.org

August 11th-15th

Parnell Summer School, Avondale, Co Wicklow, will host academics, writers, politician and activists to examine Ireland’s changing place in the world and international influences on Irish society before and since 1919. parnellsociety.com

Laurence Ginnell, a Nationalist member of parliament who resigned to join the Sinn Féiners, was one of the 500 men and women arrested in the widespread German-Irish Revolt Plot

September

In Co Kildare, the Friends of John Devoy, the Co Kildare Decade of Commemorations committee and Kildare local studies, genealogy and archives group will host an event featuring a half-day of presentations dedicated to the centenary year. facebook.com/kildaredecadeofcommemorations

September 19th-21st

The Douglas Hyde conference at Frenchpark, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon will examine the establishment of the first Dáil and the outbreak of the War of Independence in 1919. roscommoncoco.ie

October 7th-20th

In various locations across the capital, Dublin Festival of History will feature the events of 1919 including the first Dáil, the War of Independence and the Treaty of Versailles. The big weekend will take place in the Printworks in Dublin Castle.

October-December (TBC)

The National Library will explore the events of the War of Independence through an exhibition of eyewitness photographs at the National Library of Ireland photographic archive, Meeting House Square, Temple Bar, Dublin 2. nli.ie

November

The Museum of Literature Ireland, Newman House, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2, will host Revolutionary Readers: 1919 and Beyond. In a time of political upheaval, does literature matter? Part of an event jointly organised by the Museum of Literature Ireland, the National Library of Ireland, and UCD. moli.ie