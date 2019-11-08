Artists and writers call for protection of Joyce’s ’House of the Dead’

Almost 100 prominent Irish arts and culture figures have signed a letter calling on the Minister for Culture and Dublin City Council to protect the house at 15 Usher’s Island known as James Joyce’s House of The Dead.

Plans to turn the building into a 56-bed hostel were lodged with the council last month.

Some of the signatories on the letter objecting to the hostel, include authors Sally Rooney, Colm Tóibín, Anne Enright, Sinead Gleeson and Kevin Barry They are calling for the protection of the house due to its literary importance.

“As writers, artists, and scholars of Irish literature and culture, we call upon Josepha Madigan, the Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, and Owen Keegan, Dublin City Manager, to intervene to save, for the nation and the world, the house at 15 Usher’s Island, known to all as Joyce’s” house of The Dead”, and prevent any deterioration of its fabric,” the letter states.

“In the decades since Joyce’s death, too many of the places that are rendered immortal in his writing have been lost to the city. Let us not repeat this mistake today.”

The signatories say that 15 Usher’s Island is “not just another house connected with Joyce”.

“Built in 1775, its upper floors were rented by Joyce’s great-aunts in the 1890s and the writer himself often visited them there. Most importantly, it is the setting of “The Dead”, widely considered Joyce’s and indeed the world’s greatestshort story,” the letter states.

“The atmosphere in the house and the way the rooms are configured are mostly untouched since Joyce’s time.”

The writers and artists state that turning it into a hostel would “destroy the uniquely valuable interior” which still “maintains the character of the house so splendidly described in the story”.

They believe that Usher’s Island has the potential “to become a worthwhile site of literary pilgrimage”.

“As we approach the centenary of Ulysses in 2022, we believe that saving this unique piece of our national heritage is within the power of the Government and the national institutions and that it should be an urgent priority. We appeal to you and to the government to act before it is too late,” it said.

The building, which was sold for almost €650,000 two years ago, is known colloquially as “The House of the Dead” due to its association with the Joyce’s short story “The Dead”.

During the 20th century, the house fell into increasing disrepair. It was boarded up and remained in a derelict state until 2000, when it was bought by Dublin barrister and quantity surveyor Brendan Kilty.

He refurbished the building over a four-year period, recreating Victorian interiors in some rooms that have since been used for Joyce-related events, including re-enactments of the Christmas dinner scene from the short story.

In 2012, Mr Kilty filed for bankruptcy in the United Kingdom, with debts including £2.1 million (€2.34 million) owed to Ulster Bank in relation to the Usher’s Island house. The house was sold in 2017 on the instructions of receivers.