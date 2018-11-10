Armistice Day: The forgotten Sligo men who never came home from the war

Time of My Life: Simone Hickey on discovering the men who went to war

Simone Hickey

British soldiers eating rations in the Ancre Valley in France during the Battle of the Somme, October 1916. Photograph: Lt. E Brooks/ IWM via Getty Images

British soldiers eating rations in the Ancre Valley in France during the Battle of the Somme, October 1916. Photograph: Lt. E Brooks/ IWM via Getty Images

 

I was doing a diploma in folklore and history and as part of that, a genealogy project. I wrote about my great-grandfather who died in the Great War. That was about six or seven years ago. When I was doing my masters in historical and heritage studies, I wrote about the Devil’s Own, a nickname from the Connaught Rangers who were fearless in battle. I couldn’t believe the amount of Sligo men who volunteered and went to war. When I had to choose a topic for my thesis, my supervisor said to take it a little further and discover how many went from Sligo.

My thesis was based on the social profile of the people and their motivation for going. It saddens me to think we lost 605 men and they’re not remembered in the community. There are several commonwealth graves in Sligo cemetery and a few dotted around the county. In every other part of the British empire at the time, memorials were put up. We had a cenotaph erected in Sligo because we had a strong Protestant community

It’s the men’s stories that got to me. When you talk about the war, people say “they went for economic reasons, they were all dockers and had no money”. But the conclusion of my thesis was that the main reason many enlisted was due to peer pressure and the propaganda of the time. A lot of them weren’t literate. The posters were colourful and exciting. There were military bands and recruitment rallies all along the railway station coming into Sligo. They spoke to the people of the town and it was a joyous occasion. People were caught up in the hype. Several printer compositors from Sligo died in the Great War. Football teams went. County Sligo Golf Club went. Freemasons went.

Men went from Easkey, from Enniscrone, all these tiny townlands. Every community in Sligo was affected. By the time my great-grandfather died, he had eight children. Seven of his pals died in the war and three others came home.

As I was researching, I felt overwhelmed by this tragedy, by the lack of recognition for these men. It seemed that I was given a purpose. When the remembrance celebrations took place in 2014, I wrote a Facebook post saying I was going to remember them. Others got involved in trying to get a memorial in town. I wrote to TDs and the chief executive of the county council.

Finally, in February of this year we got a site. We’re turning the sod on Armistice Day. We’ve gathered the names of 605 men and five civilians, and at 11 minutes past 11 we will walk through the streets in Sligo in period dress remembering them.

Simone Hickey is a Sligo historian and first World War researcher. simonehickey@gmail.com

Do you want to share your Time of My Life story? Email magazine@irishtimes.com with “Time of My Life” in the subject line

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.