Harry Redknapp on winning ‘I’m a Celebrity’: ‘I’m amazed I survived three weeks’

Football manager Harry Redknapp – who has been crowned King of the Jungle on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! – has said he was stunned to have won the ITV reality series. He beat Emily Atack to the title, while John Barrowman was third.

Redknapp, who had never watched the ITV programme before entering the camp, said: “I’m amazed I survived three weeks.”

He said when he arrived on the show he was worried he would have nothing in common with his fellow campers, but that they had helped him make it through. “They’ve pulled me up hills, they’ve dragged me through the water,” he said.

During his three weeks in the jungle, Redknapp entertained with tales about his life, and charmed viewers with his love for Sandra, his wife of 54 years. He also proved to be a worthy contestant when it came to Bushtucker trials, tackling an assault course, getting covered in rats and eating “delicacies” like a sheep’s brain.

Redknapp has said he was horrified to learn there was not a secret caravan behind the camp offering cups of tea and bacon sandwiches.

The football manager told ITV’s Good Morning Britain he had never seen the show before he flew out to the Australian jungle so did not know what he had in store for him.

He said: “I have never even seen one minute of this show, I thought there would be a caravan behind the camp where we all sit round the log and make out you’re hungry, then they go, ‘OK, cut!’ and you go behind there and have a nice cup of tea or bacon sandwich and then they go, ‘OK everybody, all sit on the logs again making out you’re hungry’.

“But I couldn’t find the caravan anywhere. What you see is what you get, I had four days without eating.

“I’ve done a stone actually, we got weighed and I’ve actually lost one stone, I thought I might have done a bit more.”

He also shared the secrets of his 54-year relationship with his wife Sandra, saying: “We were only just 17 when we started going out and we have never been apart.

“I don’t care what people think, I love her like mad, she’s my life.”

Speaking about his sone, footballer-turned-pundit Jamie Redknapp, he added: “Jamie always says to me, ‘Dad, how did you pull her? You are punching so far above your weight it’s scary.‘

“We just get on so well together, I just love being with her, you couldn’t have a row with Sandra if you tried. She’s so placid and so easy-going.” – PA