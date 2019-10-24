Halloween 2019: Seven things to do around Ireland

The days might be drawing in and the weather may have been less than ideal recently, but fear not, there is a silver lining on the horizon. Halloween is here to enjoy, and there are plenty of fun-filled Halloween-themed activities on offer to help us make the most of it. From spooky walks and cycles to more taxing hiking events, there is something out there to suit the appetite of every kind of lover of the outdoors.

Hellfire Halloween walks

Dublin Mountains; October 17th-November 2nd; hiddendublintours.com



Hidden Dublin Tours is offering you the chance to explore the notorious Hellfire Club after dark this Halloween. This desolate spot, nestled in the heart of the Dublin Mountains, dates back to 1725. The club was traditionally thought to be linked with satanism, the occult and all things ghastly. The tours will depart every evening during Halloween week at 7pm from Merchants Quay in Dublin’s city centre. You will then be transported to the Dublin Mountains where you’ll dive deep into some of Ireland’s darkest history. Proper hiking gear, including good shoes, warm clothing and waterproofs, is advised.

Kenmare Halloween Howl

October 25th-November 2nd ; kenmare.ie/events/

The scenic town of Kenmare in Co Kerry loves Halloween and always hosts some of the best celebrations across the country with 2019 being no exception. The town will host a number of spooktacular activities ranging from traditional Samhain stories around the bonfire in Bonane Heritage Park to night-time orienteering events and tours around a haunted house. While the festival is largely geared towards children, there is plenty on offer to keep adults entertained too.

Carrick Halloween Tour

Carrick-on-Shannon; October 28th-30th; eventbrite.ie/e/carrick-halloween-tour-tickets

A ghoulish character from Carrick-on-Shannon’s past will lead a tour through the dark streets of this famous town. The tour is suitable for adults and children. The guide will bring you to some of the town’s more famous landmarks while regaling you with scary tales from days gone by. There will also be a few spooky surprises along the way too. Fancy dress is optional. The tour will start at the tourist office and will take approximately one hour.

Halloween Family Spooktacular Cycle

Phoenix Park; October 28th-November 2nd; phoenixparkbikes.com/2018/09/03/halloweenfamilycycle

Taking place in Dublin’s Phoenix Park, this fun-filled event is perfect for all ages. A guide will tell you spooky stories as you pedal your way around the park. There will even be a scavenger hunt for the kids to add to the excitement. Fancy dress is optional, but strongly encouraged.

Puca Festival

Athboy, Trim and Drogheda; October 31st-November 2nd; pucafestival.com

This festival celebrates the ancient Celtic traditions of Samhain (Halloween). Festivities start in the village of Athboy with children’s Halloween workshops, followed by a gathering in Athboy Fair Green at 5pm to hear traditional Faerie warnings, the naming of the dead, poetry, and song and the lighting of the Samhain fires. Drogheda will host walks, theatre, and film and light installations at St Laurence’s Gate, the Tholsel and Old Abbey Lane. There will be musical performances and illuminations in Trim Castle over the three day festival.

Murder One International Crime Writing Festival

Smock Alley Theatre and Pearse Street Library in Dublin 2; November 1st-3rd; murderone.ie

Now in its second year, this literary festival includes crime-writing workshops, lots of interviews with crime writers and a panel discussion about Agatha Christie with John Curran, Andrew Wilson and Anna Carey. Forensic pathologist Dr Richard Shepherd will also speak about what he encounters in his work with crime writer Dr Paul Carson. There’s a speaker’s corner where crime writers will read from their work and even a chance to get your tarot cards read.

Cher

3Arena, Dublin; November 1st; 3arena.ie

This is the first performance in Ireland by the singer and actor, who holds the UK record for the biggest selling single of all time by a female artist for Believe. She will draw on her huge repertoire as well as new songs from the Dancing Queen album, Cher’s tribute to the music of Abba.