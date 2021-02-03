Golden Globes 2021: Paul Mescal misses out as Normal People, Brendan Gleeson and Wolfwalkers nominated

Paul Mescal has missed out on a Golden Globe nomination for his role in Normal People, but his costar Daisy Edgar-Jones is up for one of this year’s awards, as is Brendan Gleeson for his portrayal of Donald Trump in The Comey Rule. Element Pictures, the Irish company that made Normal People for the BBC, has also been nominated, alongside Cartoon Saloon, the Irish animation studio, which has been nominated for Wolfwalkers. Here are all of today’s nominees for the 78th Golden Globes, awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The winners will be announced on February 28th.

Best motion picture, drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best director, motion picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Viola Davis in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Sacha Baron Cohen and Maria Bakalova in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom jnr, One Night in Miami

Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman

Best screenplay, motion picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best original score, motion picture

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Best original song, motion picture

Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Wolfwalkers

Best motion picture, animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best motion picture, foreign language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best television series, drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Schitt’s Creek

Best television series, musical or comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Lily Collins in Emily in Paris

Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best performance by an actress in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best performance by an actress in a television supporting role

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Josh O'Connor with Emma Corrin in The Crown

Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best performance by an actor in a television supporting role

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing