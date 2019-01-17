Galway 2020: UK company brought in as creative director of troubled event

Galway 2020 has appointed a UK arts management company Artichoke to act as the troubled event’s creative director, filling a role that has been left vacant for several months.

London-based Artichoke will also support the delivery of a fundraising drive as part of Galway 2020’s partnership programme and provide strategic consultancy.

Galway will be the European capital of culture in 2020. The programme for the year will see events in venues and locations throughout the county.

However, preparations have been dogged by funding problems and a number of high-profile departures, including the resignation of Chris Baldwin as creative director last May less than a year into his contract.

Artichoke is a creative company and a registered charity, funded by Arts Council England.

Patricia Philbin, CEO of Galway 2020 said: “Artichoke’s proven track record of devising and producing extraordinary and ambitious large-scale events under the leadership of Helen Marriage positions the organisation perfectly for this strategically important role for Galway 2020.

“Coupled with the vast expertise and creativity of the Galway 2020 team, we are excited about the ambitious and visionary display of arts and culture that we will deliver.”

Ms Marriage, Artichoke CEO and artistic director said: “We’re thrilled to have this exciting opportunity to support what will be a truly memorable year for Galway as European Capital of Culture.

“Over the past decade and a half, the company has developed a highly successful integrated approach to projects that generate huge returns in terms of artistic excellence, economic impact, international reputation and community engagement.

“We’re looking forward to working with the Galway 2020 team to deliver an artistic and cultural programme that will exceed expectations and leave a lasting legacy for the city and the region.”