For anyone who ever thought that arts and culture were elitist pastimes, think again. Seasoned savers know that you can get culturally rich on the tightest budget, and you’re thoroughly spoiled for choice in Ireland.

We’ve put together a list of 20 treats to get you started, but you’ll find galleries in towns and villages across Ireland, while your nearest bookstore will likely be hosting readings, book launches and chat sessions too. Your local library is probably fertile ground for talks, exhibitions and events, as well as free internet, books, DVDs and more.