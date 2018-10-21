Former director of Tyrone Guthrie centre dies in Catalonia

The former director of the Tyrone Guthrie Centre for creative artists has died at his home in the Catalonian Pyrenees.

Bernard Loughlin was the first director of the centre at Annaghmakerrig, Co Monaghan, which is based in a house bequeathed by theatre director Tyrone Guthrie for use as an artists’ retreat.

Over the course of Loughlin’s 18 years at the helm, from 1981 to 1999, the centre was significantly developed and extended. It has been used as a working retreat by many of Ireland’s best-known writers and artists including Colm Tóibín, Anne Enright, Joseph O’Connor and Sebastian Barry.

Following his departure from Annaghmakerrig, Loughlin moved to rural Catalonia.

In 2003, his memoir, In the High Pyrenees: A New Life in a Mountain Village, was published by Penguin.

He is survived by his wife, Mary and children, Maeve and Eoin.