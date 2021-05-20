Five (and a bit) steps to a better life: What philosophy tells us

What good is philosophy to anyone? It can’t demonstrate progress in the way science can. It seems to relish ignorance – Socrates used to brag about his lack of knowledge. And it’s impractical in the sense of distracting us from important tasks like making money and getting ahead.

Yet there is no end to the line of philosophy books peddling their counter-cultural wares, with four more hitting the shelves in recent weeks. Do we really need this relentless propaganda for self-mystification?