Fiona Shaw and Chris O’Dowd among Emmy nominees
Irish actors up for three awards, as Game of Thrones breaks records with 32 nominations
Fiona Shaw, who has been nominated for her first two Emmys. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Two Irish actors are among the nominees for this year’s Emmy awards.
Fiona Shaw received her first two Emmy nominations – in the categories of Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Killing Eve, and Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Fleabag.
Chris O’Dowd has also been nominated for an Emmy, in the Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category, for his role in the US series State of the Union, which follows a couple in marriage counselling.
O’Dowd tweeted his congratulations to this year’s nominees, adding “Especially me. I’m particularly pleased for me”. The actor, from Boyle, Co Roscommon, won an Emmy in 2013, for his acting in a comedy role in the series Mooney Boy.
Game Of Thrones smashed a 25-year record, receiving 32 nominations across a range of categories.
The 2019 lineup for the Emmys represented the widest array of first-time nominees in eight years, the Television Academy said, with nine new shows contending for the top prizes of best drama and best comedy series.
They included female-driven thriller Killing Eve, which, along with Shaw, also won nods for stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh; dark comedy Fleabag, which got 11 nominations including Shaw’s second nomination; and surreal Netflix time-loop comedy Russian Doll, written by its star, Natasha Lyonne.
A-list stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney were seen as the biggest snubs, failing to get nominations in their high-profile returns to the small screen in Homecoming and Catch-22 respectively.
The Emmy awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on September 22nd. – Agencies
The main nominees:
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Congratulations to all the 2019 Emmy nominees. Especially me, I’m particularly pleased for me.#StateOfTheUnion— chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) July 16, 2019
Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Television Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Herve
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Olivia Colman (Fleabag)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Vera Farmiga (When They See Us)
Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl”)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Asante Blackk (When They See Us)
Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)
John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)
Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)
Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Michael Angarano (This Is Us)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)
Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone”)
Glynn Turman (How to Get Away With Murder)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)
Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)
Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)
Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)
Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)
Robert De Niro (Saturday Night Live)
Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Peter MacNicol (Veep)
John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)
Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)
Rufus Sewell (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Who Do You Think You Are?