Rachel O’Riordan from Cork is just about to take up the job of artistic director of one of London’s major theatres, the Lyric Hammersmith, having previously run the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff.

Britain’s biggest mainstream arts festival, the Edinburgh Festival, has been run since 2013 by Dubliner Fergus Linehan, whose contract has been extended to 2022. Its biggest non-mainstream festival, the Edinburgh Fringe, is run by Shona McCarthy from Northern Ireland.