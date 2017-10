Weinstein Company under investigation over harassment

The studio co-founded by disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, The Weinstein Company, is under investigation by New York’s top prosecutor.

The state’s attorney general Eric Schneiderman launched the civil rights investigation on Monday in the wake of dozens of women accusing Weinstein of sexual abuse and harassment.

Mr Schneiderman said: “No New Yorker should be forced to walk into a workplace ruled by sexual intimidation, harassment, or fear.

“If sexual harassment or discrimination is pervasive at a company, we want to know.”

A subpoena seeks all documents, records and correspondence related to complaints of sexual harassment or discrimination from the studio, which is headquartered in New York City.

It also demands to know how complaints were handled and whether formal investigations were launched, and if not, why not.

Also being sought are all documents outlining the firm’s hiring criteria, including how it promoted, cast and rejected talent.

Allegations against Weinstein include claims that he used sex with aspiring actresses as a bargaining tool for roles.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are among the actors to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment, while Rose McGowan said he raped her.

The action follows a criminal investigation against Weinstein (65) in New York City as well as in Los Angeles and in the UK.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating five allegations against Weinstein spanning from the late 1980s to 2015, including a report of rape.

Last week the Los Angeles Police Department interviewed an Italian actress who alleged Weinstein raped her in a hotel room near Beverly Hills in 2013.

Weinstein has “unequivocally denied” allegations of non-consensual sex.

He has been fired from his position at The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded more than a decade ago, and resigned from its board.

