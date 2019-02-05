US premiere of Liam Neeson film cancelled amid ‘racist’ row

The premiere of Liam Neeson’s newest film has been abruptly cancelled amid fallout from the actor’s comments about decades-old thoughts he had about killing a black person.

Organisers of the New York premiere of Cold Pursuit informed reporters of the cancellation on Tuesday afternoon, a couple hours before it was supposed to start.

The cancellation came hours after Neeson appeared on Good Morning America to address his comments, telling interviewer Robin Roberts that he is not a racist.

He was quoted in a newspaper interview on Monday describing his violent thoughts about killing a black person nearly 40 years ago after learning that someone close to him had been raped.

The actor told Roberts discussion about these things is needed because bigotry and racism exist.

Responding to the backlash his comments had drawn, the 66-year-old Irish actor told the US television network ABC’s show “I’m not a racist.”

Neeson said he had learned that society needed to have a larger discussion to end racism and bigotry.

In his interview with UK paper The Independent, Neeson said he related to characters in his movies such as Taken who sought revenge when someone close to them was hurt. He said a female friend told him decades ago that she had been raped by a man who was black.

Neeson told the newspaper he had spent “maybe a week” walking near pubs with a heavy stick and “hoping some ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could ... kill him.”

The Independent said Neeson put air quotes around the term “black bastard.” The newspaper posted audio from the interview on its website. PA/Reuters