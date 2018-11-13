‘Toy Story 4’: first new teaser trailer released

The first teaser trailer for the fourth Toy Story film has been released.

No plot details are revealed in the teaser, but producers Disney/Pixar have released a synopsis:

“Everyone’s favourite pull-string cowboy sheriff Woody, along with his best friends Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, are happy taking care of their kid, Bonnie, until a new toy called “Forky” arrives in her room. According to Forky, a spork-turned-craft-project, he’s not a toy at all – and he’d rather skip this big adventure completely, if only they’d let him.”

Forky, voiced by Arrested Development’s Tony Hale, makes a brief appearance in the trailer.

Toy Story 4 is directed by Inside Out co-writer Josh Cooley, who has taken over from John Lasseter, Toy Story and Toy Story 2 director, who stepped down in 2017 following a sexual harassment scandal.

Toy Story 4 is due for release in January, 2019, nine years after Toy Story 3. – Guardian