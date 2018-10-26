The movie quiz: Who was Bourne to direct Damon?
Also: Fada facts, the food is the film, a winning actor and actress, and album origins
If you are viewing this on The Irish Times app, you can play here.
If you are viewing this on The Irish Times app, you can play here.
Review: The point of this fictionalised version of Anders Breivik’s atrocities is uncertain
Review: Gus Van Sant in better form in film about quadriplegic cartoonist John Callahan
Enjoyable singalong blazes through Freddie Mercury’s life in a series of cheesy vignettes