The movie quiz: What was Pacino and De Niro’s first scene together?
Plus: What blockbuster film is still due to be released in 2020?
Photograph: Dave Meehan
If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to play.
Photograph: Dave Meehan
If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to play.
Review: A Dutch-raised teen returns to Bosnia for an eventful and surreal adventure
Review: Mark Cousins’s epic documentary is a lengthy journey worth making more than once
Review: Nobody makes cinema quite like Pedro Costa. This is a movie to wash over you