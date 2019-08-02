The movie quiz: What, supposedly, is Boris Johnson’s favourite film?
Also: The first of 4 franchises, officially Tarantino, the most Marvel, not starring Travolta
If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to play
If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to play
Review: Previous ranting about the film nudging black audiences towards violence now sounds like so much gibberish
Review: Ritesh Batra’s film has enough footing in the real world to scan as light social realism
Review: This sequel does display good voice acting and a nice anti-Thatcher message
Review: Set in swishest Dublin, film has enough energy to compensate for its many implausibilities